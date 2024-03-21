Ondo APC Elders Narrow Down Gubernatorial Candidates to Three, Aiyedatiwa in the Lead

Ondo State's political landscape is witnessing significant developments as the All Progressives Congress (APC) elders, known as Ondo APC Aborigines, have screened and shortlisted three governorship aspirants for potential endorsement. Among the top contenders is the incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, with the state gearing up for the gubernatorial election on November 16. The APC has scheduled its primary election for April 25, where the party's flag bearer will be decided.
Screening Process and Top Contenders
The selection of the gubernatorial candidates was spearheaded by a nine-man committee, initiated by the APC elders, to ensure that the party's best interests are upheld in the forthcoming elections. The committee, led by Mrs. Christy Olufowose, meticulously assessed the aspirants, ultimately narrowing the list to three candidates. Although the specific names of the shortlisted aspirants were not disclosed, reliable sources confirm Governor Aiyedatiwa's inclusion. The committee's recommendations are set for further deliberation, with a final endorsement decision expected shortly.
Criteria for Endorsement
Loyalty to the party emerged as a paramount criterion for the endorsement, as voiced by Senator Ajayi Boroffice. The APC elders are keen on selecting a candidate with unwavering dedication to the party's principles and vision. Additionally, the fight against the commercialization of political processes within the party was highlighted by former Commissioner for Regional Integration in Osun State, Mr. Bola Ilori. The elders are advocating for a candidate who embodies integrity and genuine commitment to governance, rather than relying solely on financial influence.
Implications for Ondo State's Political Future
The upcoming APC primary election is more than just a procedural necessity; it is a decisive moment that will significantly influence Ondo State's political trajectory. The elders' endorsement carries substantial weight, potentially swaying the party's direction and unity. As the APC gears up for this critical juncture, the emphasis on loyalty, integrity, and community interests underscores a broader quest for exemplary leadership in Ondo State. The endorsed candidate will not only represent the APC in the gubernatorial race but will also carry the hopes and aspirations of the party's constituents, aiming for a prosperous and inclusive future for Ondo State.