Ondo APC Aspirants Eye Presidential Nod: Tinubu's Endorsement Battle Heats Up

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) gears up for its crucial April 20 governorship primary in Ondo State, the quest for President Bola Tinubu's endorsement has become the focal point for aspirants. With the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) scheduling the governorship poll for November 16, 2024, the political atmosphere is charged with anticipation and strategic positioning.

High Stakes in the APC Camp

The APC, boasting the highest number of governorship aspirants, has turned into a battleground for political endorsements. Key figures such as Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Wale Akinterinwa, and Mayowa Akinfolarin are among those vying for the coveted party ticket. With millions already spent on nomination forms, the pressure to secure the presidential nod is palpable, prompting several aspirants to intensify their lobbying efforts in Abuja.

The Quest for Endorsement

Despite the flurry of activities and the strategic realignments within the APC, the silence from President Tinubu's camp has left the aspirants in a state of uncertainty. This has led to a noticeable slowdown in campaign efforts by some, as they await the crucial endorsement that could make or break their political aspirations. The dynamics within the party indicate a looming consolidation of forces as the primary approaches, with several aspirants considering bowing out to support more prominent figures.

Implications for the Governorship Race

The outcome of the APC primary and the subsequent endorsement by President Tinubu are expected to significantly influence the political landscape in Ondo State. As the party seeks to present a united front ahead of the November governorship election, the coming weeks are critical for determining the APC's flag bearer. While the quest for endorsement continues, the party's commitment to a fair and credible primary process remains central to its strategy for retaining governance in the state.