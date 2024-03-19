Ex-NMA President Faduyile Firm on Winning Ondo APC Ticket, Refutes Rumors of Stepping Down

Amidst the bustling preparations for the highly anticipated Ondo State gubernatorial elections in 2024, Prof. Dayo Faduyile, a notable former President of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and a key contender for the All Progressive Congress (APC) ticket, has made headlines by firmly dismissing any notions of stepping down. During a strategic visit to the State Working Committee of the APC in Akure, Faduyile emphasized his unwavering commitment to securing the party's nomination and ultimately, the governorship seat, challenging the narrative of endorsements and succession plans purportedly linked to the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Faduyile's bold declaration not only intensifies the race for the APC's nomination but also sets a defiant tone against the backdrop of political maneuvers and speculation within the state's political arena. His assertion, "I am in the race to win, and I am not contemplating stepping down for anyone," resonates as a testament to his confidence and dedication to serving Ondo State. By addressing endorsement claims head-on, Faduyile dispels rumors and reaffirms his reliance on merit, hard work, and divine grace as the pillars of his campaign strategy.

Policy Vision and Party Dynamics

On policy matters, Faduyile outlined an ambitious agenda focused on leveraging technology to spur youth employment and foster greater inclusivity in governance. His approach, aimed at catalyzing geometric progression in the state's development, signals a forward-thinking perspective that aligns with contemporary global trends. The response from the APC's state chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, underscores the party's emphasis on a peaceful electoral process and the prioritization of youth empowerment, setting a constructive framework for the primary elections and the broader campaign.

As the primary election date draws near, Faduyile's stance injects a notable dynamism into the APC's candidate selection process, highlighting the intricate balance between individual ambition and collective party goals. His refusal to step down or align with purported endorsements challenges the status quo, potentially reshaping the electoral landscape in Ondo State. With a clear focus on innovation, inclusivity, and progress, Faduyile's campaign offers a glimpse into the evolving priorities and aspirations that will shape the state's political and developmental trajectory.