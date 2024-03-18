Ondo 2024: PDP's Akinwumi Challenges Consensus Approach, Advocates for Primary Election

In a bold move that has stirred the political landscape of Ondo State, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant, Akinwumi, has publicly opposed the party's inclination towards selecting a consensus candidate for the 2024 gubernatorial elections. Asserting the significance of adhering to the party's constitution and guidelines, Akinwumi's stance underscores a demand for a primary election, ensuring an equitable platform for all contenders.

Rejection of Consensus Candidacy

Akinwumi's rejection of a consensus candidate is rooted in a belief that such a method undermines the democratic principles enshrined in the party's constitution. He has vocally criticized this approach, arguing that it could potentially disenfranchise other aspirants and diminish the party's credibility amongst its members and the electorate at large. His insistence on a primary election is seen as a push for transparency, accountability, and fairness within the party's nomination process.

Zoning and Democratic Values

Further complicating the situation is the issue of zoning, which Akinwumi touched upon, emphasizing its importance in ensuring a balanced representation across the state. He has called for the party to honor its commitments and guidelines regarding zoning, advocating for a free and fair primary election that respects the geographic and demographic diversity of Ondo State. This stance not only highlights his commitment to democratic values but also raises questions about the inclusivity and fairness of the party's nomination process.

Looking Ahead: Implications for the PDP

The state Chairman of the PDP has expressed optimism about the party's prospects in the upcoming election, criticizing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for what he describes as misrule. However, Akinwumi's challenge to the consensus candidacy approach has introduced an element of uncertainty within the party. It underscores a broader debate about democratic practices within political parties and their impact on governance and electoral success. As the PDP navigates these internal dynamics, the outcome of this dispute could have significant implications for the party's unity and appeal to voters, especially in an era where the electorate is increasingly critical of undemocratic practices.