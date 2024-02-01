Sowore Rejects Labour Party, Citing Ideological Differences and Performance Concerns

Omoyele Sowore, a renowned activist and the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, has publicly declined the invitation to join the Labour Party, citing profound ideological differences. The political leader compared the Labour Party with Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), suggesting they share analogous ideologies.

In a video he shared with his followers, Sowore criticized the Labour Party for its failure to genuinely represent the worker class, the very group it claims to defend. He metaphorically likened the party to a temporary rental space, indicating its transient and inconsistent nature. Sowore stated, "The Labour Party is not new. It has been here, and we have seen their performance."

Labour Party's Performance Under Scrutiny

As evidence of the party's ineffectiveness, Sowore pointed to the performance of Ondo's former governor, Segun Mimiko. He observed that post-election, many Labour Party supporters are now calling for a revolution, which he interprets as a reaction to feeling marginalized within the political system.

Sowore also expressed concerns about the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi. He argued that if Obi were elected, he would have implemented policies such as the removal of fuel subsidies, similar to President Bola Tinubu. He further claimed that the PDP candidate, Atiku, would have pursued the same course of action.

Unyielding Stance on Collaboration

Sowore stood firm on his conviction, maintaining that his principles and the ideology of his party, the AAC, stand in sharp contrast to those of the Labour Party. This ideological divergence, he explained, is why he could not consider joining forces with them.