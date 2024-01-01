Omo-Agege’s New Year Message: A Call for Unity and National Values

As the calendar flipped to 2024, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the former Deputy President of the Senate and the Delta State Governorship candidate for the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 general elections, extended his New Year greetings to the people of Nigeria. He urged his compatriots to commit, with renewed vigor, to promoting national values that bind the diverse country together. These values, as defined by Omo-Agege, encompass unity, progress, truth, equity, good conscience, and justice.

A Call to Collective Action

Omo-Agege’s message to the nation was one of collective responsibility. He encouraged Nigerians to be their brother’s keepers, to extend a helping hand to fellow citizens facing life’s challenges, and to support each other in their endeavors. He emphasized on the importance of unity and progress, highlighting the need for a recommitment to the best values that define the nation. The senator’s words echo a timeless truth; in unity lies strength, and the strength of a nation lies in the resilience and unity of its people.

Hope for a Prosperous 2024

The senator expressed optimism for the year 2024, envisioning it as a period of prosperity and progress for Nigeria and its citizens. He prayed for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wishing him the wisdom and good health needed to steer the country towards greatness. His message was one of hope and positivity, urging Nigerians to pray for remarkable positive outcomes in the year ahead.

Personal Strengths for Collective Good

Omo-Agege’s New Year message also touched upon the individual’s role in nation-building. He encouraged Nigerians to leverage their personal strengths for the collective good of the country. As the nation steps into a new year, the call to action was clear – every Nigerian has a role to play in promoting unity, progress, and the values that make Nigeria great.