OMG Video Sparks Controversy Over Migrant’s Voting Intent for Biden

A video released by O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) has ignited a controversy by featuring a migrant, who illegally entered the U.S., declaring his plan to vote for Joe Biden in the 2024 U.S. election. James O’Keefe, the founder of OMG, circulated the video which shows an interview with a migrant named Felipe at Phoenix Sky Harbor airport. Felipe expressed his appreciation for Biden, implying a reason for his voting inclination.

The Hidden Facility and the Migrant Pipeline

The footage exposed a secret facility in Arizona intended for processing migrants before they are dispatched to various U.S. locations. The video has been interpreted as evidence suggesting that the current administration is purposefully allowing a high influx of illegal migrants into the country for electoral advantages. Noteworthy discussions, including one with Arizona Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake, are scheduled to delve into border policies, the alleged ‘illegal alien pipeline’, and Democratic strategies to woo migrant voters.

Illegal Voting and Public Services Access

Illegal aliens are not legally permitted to vote in U.S. elections, but there have been initiatives in some Democratic-led cities and states to offer them voting rights in local elections and access to public services. The release of this video coincides with reports of record high illegal border crossings in December and polling data suggesting former President Trump’s lead over Biden in a potential 2024 election matchup.

Addressing the Border Crisis

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is leading a delegation of 60 Republican lawmakers to Eagle Pass, Texas, to underscore the illegal immigration crisis straining the Customs and Border Protection service. Johnson has called on President Biden to execute executive action to tackle the border crisis, including terminating the ‘catch-and-release’ policy and recommencing construction of the border wall.

Resistance and Confrontation

Certain cities and suburbs are voicing opposition to the influx of migrants from the southern border, with some mayors warning of returning them back to the border. Texas Republican Gov Greg Abbott has been transporting migrants to Democratic-led cities, provoking backlash and accusations from mayors. The situation has led to a clash between Abbott and Democratic mayors, with allegations of hypocrisy and chaos flying.