Ombudsman Orders Release of Critical CUC Reports on Rate Hikes and Solar Programs

In a significant ruling, the Office of the Ombudsman has instructed OfReg to release two critical reports from CUC, shedding light on rate hikes and solar program management. The decision arrives following a freedom of information request.

A Triumph for Transparency: Reports Sought Under Freedom of Information

The Ombudsman's office, led by Sharon Roulstone, has issued a directive to OfReg to disclose two previously withheld reports by CUC. The reports in question are the 2014 Cost of Service Study and the Incremental Distributed Solar Study (2023). The decision comes in response to a freedom of information request, reflecting a victory for transparency and public interest.

An End to Secrecy: Ombudsman Orders Full Disclosure

Initially, the reports were retained due to concerns over commercial interests during a bidding process for renewable energy generation. However, after a meticulous investigation, Roulstone concluded that the documents were not exempt from the law and did not pose a risk to commercial interests.

In fact, the Ombudsman found that the release of these reports would likely enhance fair competition by providing valuable insights into CUC's operations.

Unveiling the Mechanics: Rate Hikes and Solar Program Management

With the release of these reports, the public will finally gain a deeper understanding of how CUC is granted rate hikes and how it manages its solar programs. The 2014 Cost of Service Study will reveal the intricacies of the cost structure and the basis for rate increases.

On the other hand, the Incremental Distributed Solar Study (2023) will uncover the decision-making processes behind CUC's solar programs, potentially influencing the trajectory of renewable energy in our community.

Today's ruling marks a significant stride towards transparency in our energy sector. As of February 13, 2024, the public can anticipate the release of these reports, illuminating the operations of CUC and fostering informed dialogue about our energy future.

