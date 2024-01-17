Omar Abdullah Challenges Government on 'One Nation, One Election' Concept

On a day steeped in political dialogue, Omar Abdullah, the vice president of the National Conference and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, issued a bold challenge to the central government. He called upon the government to prove its commitment to the 'one nation, one election' concept by conducting the parliamentary and assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir simultaneously in 2024.

Questioning Government's Resolve

During a media interaction following his address at a Gujjar-Bakarwal conference in Jammu, Abdullah expressed his skepticism about the government's ability to implement the 'one nation, one election' policy even in a single state. He went on to dismiss the concept of a fractured mandate in the upcoming assembly polls in J&K, exuding confidence in a clear mandate for single-party rule, thus eliminating the need for post-poll alliances.

Return of Kashmiri Pandit Migrants

Abdullah also addressed the sensitive issue of the return of Kashmiri Pandit (KP) migrants. He referred to their exodus anniversary as a 'dark day' and expressed hope for conditions that would facilitate their voluntary return. However, he noted that the return process has been hindered by the recent resurgence of militancy in the region.

Internal Conflicts Within The I.N.D.I. Alliance

As speculation grew about potential internal conflicts within the I.N.D.I. Alliance, Abdullah confirmed that seat-sharing discussions with the Congress had not yet occurred. He was keen to dismiss these rumors, asserting that the alliance remained united. Furthermore, he criticized the BJP for potentially resorting to religious slogans in the upcoming elections after a decade in power. In Abdullah's opinion, this would reflect poorly on the BJP's governance record.

Finally, the National Conference leader revealed that his party had been invited to join the Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and stated that they would participate wherever possible, further indicating the strong ties between the two political entities.