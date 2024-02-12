Oman's Progress Forum Unveils Promising Developments in Health, Employment, and Media

A New Chapter Unfolds: Oman's 'Together We Make Progress' Forum Brings Promising Developments

Advertisment

Day Two of the Progress Forum: A Melting Pot of Ideas and Initiatives

February 12, 2024 - The second day of the 'Together We Make Progress' forum, organized by the Secretariat-General of the Council of Ministers under the patronage of HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, witnessed an invigorating exchange of ideas and discussions on a myriad of topics. The distinguished gathering saw government officials and members of the public come together to review policies, development programs, and initiatives, emphasizing the importance of community participation in the development process.

Health, Employment, and Education: Cornerstones of Oman's Progress

Advertisment

Among the key announcements made during the forum was the Ministry of Health's plan to open three pharmaceutical and medical solutions factories in Nizwa, Rusayl, and Salalah. This strategic move is expected to create new job opportunities in the health sector and contribute significantly to the development of Oman's medical infrastructure.

Dr Mahad bin Said Baowain, Minister of Labour, shed light on the employment landscape, emphasizing the importance of aligning academic programs with the requirements of the labor market. He highlighted the abundance of job opportunities in the health and education sectors, encouraging Oman's youth to seize these prospects.

Embracing the Future: Economic Diversification, Digital Transition, and Freedom of Speech

Advertisment

Dr Said bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy, revealed an impressive increase of half a million job opportunities in 2023 compared to 2022. This significant achievement underscores Oman's commitment to economic diversification and employment generation.

Dr Abdullah bin Nasser al Harrasi, Minister of Information, addressed the new Media Law, emphasizing its role in regulating modern media while fostering freedom of speech. This progressive step is expected to create a conducive environment for the media sector, promoting responsible journalism and open dialogue.

As the forum concluded, it was evident that the discussions and initiatives put forward will play a pivotal role in shaping Oman's future. The collaborative spirit and commitment to progress displayed by all participants serve as a testament to the nation's resolute determination to create a prosperous and inclusive society.