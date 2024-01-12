Oman Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen and Israeli Offensive in Gaza

In a bold stance against regional military actions, the Sultanate of Oman has officially voiced its disapproval of the military actions undertaken by the United States and the United Kingdom in Yemen, as well as the ongoing Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip. The Omani Foreign Ministry expressed serious concerns over these actions, criticizing the involvement of its allied countries in Yemen and the unchecked actions of Israel in Gaza.

Oman Denounces US-UK Bombing in Yemen

The Omani government condemned the US-UK airstrikes in Yemen, viewing them as a violation of Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. These actions have been labeled as breaches of international law. Oman, alongside several other countries and groups, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Iraq, and the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, have expressed concern over the escalating conflict. European support for the strikes was limited, with only three EU states endorsing the precision strikes aimed at disrupting and degrading the capabilities of the Houthi rebels.

Retaliation Against Houthi Attacks

The US and UK launched airstrikes on Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, in response to the rebels’ attacks on commercial vessels and warships in the Red Sea. The severity of the Houthi attacks led to international condemnation and subsequent airstrikes. The conflict in Yemen has led to widespread suffering, with over 150,000 people killed and one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.

Call for Peace and Stability

The Omani Foreign Ministry highlighted Oman’s consistent warnings against the escalation of conflicts in the region, pointing to the Israeli aggression against Palestinian territories, which includes acts of killing, abuse, destruction, and starvation targeting civilians and residents in Gaza. The Omani government reiterated its call for a just and comprehensive peace, aiming to promote security, stability, and prosperity in the region. It urged all involved parties to cease military escalations, address the core issues of the crisis, and work toward resolving the conflicts.