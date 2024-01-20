Om Birla Emphasizes Constitutional Pillars & Parliamentary Decorum at MLAs Orientation Programme

On the heels of an orientation programme for freshly elected Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Chhattisgarh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the significance of each pillar of the Indian Constitution — legislative, executive, and judiciary — functioning within their respective limitations and realms. Highlighting the judiciary's authority to scrutinize laws, Birla underscored that an efficient legislative body would negate the need for unnecessary intervention from the other pillars of democracy.

Advocating for Legislative Strength

Birla championed the strengthening of the legislative branch as a means to ensure executive accountability and transparency. He asserted that the cornerstone of a thriving democracy lies in meaningful discussions, minimized deadlocks, and strict adherence to constitutional conduct within the Parliament and state assemblies. Reflecting on India's 75-year journey as an independent nation, Birla noted that the country's prosperity and happiness are rooted in its democratic ethos of discussion, dialogue, and consensus.

Call for Bipartisan Cooperation

In an appeal for camaraderie between ruling and opposition parties, Birla urged them to engage in discussions about developmental goals within state assemblies. He emphasized that issues should not be a matter of political divide but of collective resolution. Further, he reiterated the necessity of expressing dissent within the confines of parliamentary dignity and decorum, denouncing disruptive tactics in favour of debate and discussion.

Women Representation: A Leap Forward

Expressing satisfaction over the increased representation of women in the Chhattisgarh assembly, Birla anticipated further growth in the wake of reservation of seats in both the state and Lok Sabha. He noted that the representation of women legislators in the newly constituted Chhattisgarh Assembly has risen from 18% to 21%. Encouraging first-time MLAs, he urged them to actively participate in discussions concerning their constituencies' problems and state-wide issues. The Lok Sabha Speaker stressed the importance of respectful conduct towards the Chair in the house, underscoring the integral role decorum plays in the democratic process.