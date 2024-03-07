Olympia Approves $26 Million for 12th District: Major Boost for Education, Housing, and Airport

The 2024 supplemental capital budget, marking a significant milestone in Washington's commitment to education, affordable housing, and infrastructure development, has been unanimously approved by state lawmakers. This strategic financial allocation underscores a pivotal moment for the 12th Legislative District, heralding a new era of growth and prosperity for its residents.

Unprecedented Investment in Education and Housing

At the heart of the budget's allocations, the Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center emerges as a primary beneficiary, receiving over half of the district's $26 million funding. This investment aims to bolster the center's role in equipping high school students with critical technical skills, thereby enhancing their employment prospects and contributing to the region's economic vitality. Furthermore, the budget earmarks substantial funds for the Leavenworth Affordable Workforce Rental Housing project and the Chelan Municipal Airport Extension, initiatives that promise to address the pressing needs for affordable housing and improved transportation infrastructure, respectively.

Bipartisan Support Reflects Collaborative Spirit

Republican Representatives Mike Steele and Keith Goehner have lauded the budget's approval, emphasizing the bipartisan effort that facilitated its passage. Steele, serving as the Deputy Republican House Leader and an assistant ranking member on the Capital Budget Committee, celebrated the collaborative process, stating, "This is a good budget. Through bipartisan cooperation, we deployed funds across Washington to address crucial areas such as affordable housing, infrastructure, school construction, and job creation." Goehner echoed this sentiment, highlighting the budget's potential to "enhance the quality of life for residents and contribute to the long-term prosperity of our districts."

The 2024 supplemental capital budget's overarching framework, with a total expenditure of $1.33 billion, including $130.6 million in bonds, demonstrates a robust commitment to addressing diverse statewide priorities. Investments extend beyond the 12th District, encompassing K-12 school construction, behavioral health and substance abuse treatment facilities, and early learning facilities.