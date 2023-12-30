en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Olumide Akpata Refutes Claims of Sponsoring Attack and Denies Rumours of Dropping Out of Governorship Race

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:34 am EST
Olumide Akpata Refutes Claims of Sponsoring Attack and Denies Rumours of Dropping Out of Governorship Race

Olumide Akpata, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association and a Labour Party governorship aspirant in Edo State, has rebuffed allegations relating to him sponsoring an attack on certain members of his party, particularly those belonging to the Lamidi Apapa faction. These allegations arose in the wake of a video circulating on social media portraying the assault on the members of the Apapa group.

Accusations Aimed to Tarnish Reputation

In an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today,’ Akpata dismissed the accusations as a calculated attempt to smear his reputation. He emphasized that the discord within the Labour Party predates his involvement, indicating his detachment from the incident.

Labour Party Denies Rumours

Adding to Akpata’s denial, the Labour Party in Edo State has refuted conjectures suggesting that they have urged Akpata to withdraw from the governorship race. The party’s spokesperson in Edo State, Sam Uruopa, clarified in a separate interview with Channels Television in Benin City that the individual making this claim is not affiliated with the Labour Party.

Unfounded Claims Rejected

Both Akpata and the Labour Party stand firm in their denial of any involvement in the assault and the rumours regarding Akpata’s potential withdrawal from the race. They maintain that these unfounded claims are attempts to disrupt the party’s unity and tarnish Olumide Akpata‘s reputation.

0
Law Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Deep Dive into ICJ vs ICC

By Justice Nwafor

South African Professor Dire Tladi Elected as Judge at International Court of Justice

By Israel Ojoko

Enforcement: The Invisible Backbone of the Rule of Law

By Nimrah Khatoon

Prof Dire Tladi's Commentary on ICJ Operations Sparks Interest

By Israel Ojoko

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again ...
@Law · 28 mins
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again ...
heart comment 0
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice

By Olalekan Adigun

Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced

By BNN Correspondents

Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
Trump’s Political Future in Limbo: The Role of the 14th Amendment in Determining Eligibility

By Geeta Pillai

Trump's Political Future in Limbo: The Role of the 14th Amendment in Determining Eligibility
2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance

By BNN Correspondents

2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance
Latest Headlines
World News
Cross River State's 2024 'People First Budget' Prioritizes Social Equity and Persons With Disabilities
58 seconds
Cross River State's 2024 'People First Budget' Prioritizes Social Equity and Persons With Disabilities
2023 in Retrospect: A Year of Drastic Changes and Challenges
1 min
2023 in Retrospect: A Year of Drastic Changes and Challenges
Arbaaz Khan Ties the Knot with Shura Khan: A Look into their Intimate Wedding
1 min
Arbaaz Khan Ties the Knot with Shura Khan: A Look into their Intimate Wedding
Uganda: Embracing Youth Involvement in Political Leadership
2 mins
Uganda: Embracing Youth Involvement in Political Leadership
Maldives Launches Nationwide Mosquito Control Campaign 'Madhirin Rakkaa'
3 mins
Maldives Launches Nationwide Mosquito Control Campaign 'Madhirin Rakkaa'
Manchester United Aims for High Note Finish in Final 2023 Clash Against Nottingham Forest
4 mins
Manchester United Aims for High Note Finish in Final 2023 Clash Against Nottingham Forest
2024: The Year of Elections - A Global Tipping Point
4 mins
2024: The Year of Elections - A Global Tipping Point
Security Investments Paramount for Economic Stability: Walugembe's Take and China's Global Role
4 mins
Security Investments Paramount for Economic Stability: Walugembe's Take and China's Global Role
Uganda's Electoral Commission in Crisis: A Call for Administrative Action
6 mins
Uganda's Electoral Commission in Crisis: A Call for Administrative Action
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
30 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
6 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app