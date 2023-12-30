Olumide Akpata Refutes Claims of Sponsoring Attack and Denies Rumours of Dropping Out of Governorship Race

Olumide Akpata, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association and a Labour Party governorship aspirant in Edo State, has rebuffed allegations relating to him sponsoring an attack on certain members of his party, particularly those belonging to the Lamidi Apapa faction. These allegations arose in the wake of a video circulating on social media portraying the assault on the members of the Apapa group.

Accusations Aimed to Tarnish Reputation

In an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today,’ Akpata dismissed the accusations as a calculated attempt to smear his reputation. He emphasized that the discord within the Labour Party predates his involvement, indicating his detachment from the incident.

Labour Party Denies Rumours

Adding to Akpata’s denial, the Labour Party in Edo State has refuted conjectures suggesting that they have urged Akpata to withdraw from the governorship race. The party’s spokesperson in Edo State, Sam Uruopa, clarified in a separate interview with Channels Television in Benin City that the individual making this claim is not affiliated with the Labour Party.

Unfounded Claims Rejected

Both Akpata and the Labour Party stand firm in their denial of any involvement in the assault and the rumours regarding Akpata’s potential withdrawal from the race. They maintain that these unfounded claims are attempts to disrupt the party’s unity and tarnish Olumide Akpata‘s reputation.