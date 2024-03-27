Olubadan-Designate's Absence Sparks Concerns Among Ibadan Council of Obas

Amidst the revered traditions of Ibadan's monarchy, the recent absence of Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, from a crucial Council of Obas meeting has ignited concerns regarding the future leadership and the health of the would-be monarch. With the Olubadan throne vacant since March 14, 2023, following Oba Lekan Balogun's passing, the city's royal council finds itself at a crossroads, grappling with uncertainty and internal disagreements, notably with High Chief Rashidi Ladoja.

Advertisment

Unexpected Absence and Ripples of Concern

On a day earmarked for discussions on the enthronement of Oba Olakulehin, his conspicuous absence left many unanswered questions about his wellbeing and the potential implications for Ibadan's monarchy. The Ekerin Olubadan, Oba Hamidu Ajibade, voiced his unease, noting that the designate had not been publicly seen since the former Olubadan's demise. This situation raises concerns about the designate's health and his capacity to fulfill the demanding duties of the Olubadan.

Internal Disagreements and the Road Ahead

Advertisment

The absence of Oba Olakulehin has also exposed underlying tensions between the Council of Chiefs and Otun Olubadan, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja. Despite these challenges, the council remains determined to press on, underlining the importance of ensuring the new Olubadan is both physically and mentally capable of assuming the role. The Ekerin Olubadan emphasized that the decision rests with the council members and ultimately, Governor Seyi Makinde, who has the final say in the nomination process based on traditional laws and lineage.

Reflections on Monarchical Traditions and Governance

This unfolding saga highlights the delicate balance between tradition and the practicalities of modern governance in one of Nigeria's most historic cities. As the council awaits the Governor's decision, Ibadan's residents and the broader community are reminded of the significance of leadership, health, and unity within the monarchy. The eventual enthronement of a new Olubadan will mark not just the continuation of a lineage but also the reaffirmation of the city's rich cultural heritage and its adaptability in the face of change.