en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finland

Olli Rehn: From EU Politics to Finnish Presidency

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:38 am EST
Olli Rehn: From EU Politics to Finnish Presidency

Olli Rehn, a seasoned Finnish and European Union (EU) political figure, is making his bid for the Finnish presidency as an independent candidate, backed by the Centre Party. His stellar political career, spanning four decades, includes serving as the Deputy Chair of the European Commission and the Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs during the euro crisis. Despite his remarkable credentials, Rehn’s image has often been cast as distant from the everyday concerns of Finnish voters.

A Career in Politics, Academia, and More

Rehn’s professional journey is a blend of academia, European governance, and domestic politics. Besides his roles in the European Commission, he has been the Governor of the Bank of Finland since 2018. Currently, he is on unpaid leave, concentrating his efforts on his presidential campaign. His career has not been without its fair share of controversies, including an insensitive joke about albinism, which he later apologized for.

Rehn’s Presidential Campaign Focus

As a presidential candidate, Rehn’s campaign primarily revolves around foreign and security policy, crisis resilience, and republican values. A staunch supporter of Ukraine, he advocates for decisive long-term support for the nation. Although his political stance is moderate and in line with the Centre Party, the question remains whether his extensive experience in international and domestic politics will resonate with the Finnish voters, given his somewhat aloof public persona.

Personal Life and Interests

Outside the political arena, Rehn is an avid football player. He comes from a family engaged in politics and business, though many Finnish voters may not be deeply familiar with his life beyond politics. His attempts to connect with voters on a personal level, often through humor, have been met with mixed reactions, sometimes sparking controversy.

0
Finland Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Finland

See more
51 seconds ago
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland's Athlete of the Year
In a historic and defining moment, Finnish NBA player Lauri Markkanen, fondly known as ‘The Finnisher’, has been bestowed with Finland’s Athlete of the Year honor for 2023. This notable distinction, presented by the Association of Sports Journalists since 1947, marks the first time a basketball player has received the award. Markkanen’s Record-Breaking Achievement Markkanen’s
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland's Athlete of the Year
Finnish Diplomats Criticize Country's Response to Gaza Attacks
2 days ago
Finnish Diplomats Criticize Country's Response to Gaza Attacks
Finland Extends Border Closure with Russia as Congo River Flooding Claims Lives
2 days ago
Finland Extends Border Closure with Russia as Congo River Flooding Claims Lives
Finland Comes Forward to Support Ukraine's Educational Sector Reconstruction
8 hours ago
Finland Comes Forward to Support Ukraine's Educational Sector Reconstruction
Freedom of Speech Under Fire: Finnish Lawmaker Päivi Räsänen's Legal Struggles
14 hours ago
Freedom of Speech Under Fire: Finnish Lawmaker Päivi Räsänen's Legal Struggles
Genetic Factors Found to Influence BMI Across Socio-Economic Groups
1 day ago
Genetic Factors Found to Influence BMI Across Socio-Economic Groups
Latest Headlines
World News
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
38 seconds
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland's Athlete of the Year
51 seconds
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland's Athlete of the Year
Hamworthy Recreation to Fly for Unique FA Vase Clash Against Jersey Bulls
1 min
Hamworthy Recreation to Fly for Unique FA Vase Clash Against Jersey Bulls
India and France Engage in Key Diplomatic Talks: Strategic Deals Looming
1 min
India and France Engage in Key Diplomatic Talks: Strategic Deals Looming
NBA's Basketball Africa League Confronts Fan Engagement and Financial Hurdles
2 mins
NBA's Basketball Africa League Confronts Fan Engagement and Financial Hurdles
Boreout: The Silent Epidemic in the Workplace
2 mins
Boreout: The Silent Epidemic in the Workplace
Lucinda Williams Flourishes in Late-Career Phase: A Journey of Resilience and Creativity
2 mins
Lucinda Williams Flourishes in Late-Career Phase: A Journey of Resilience and Creativity
Jabalpur Mayor Highlights State's Financial Woes as Development Halts; Chennai Expressway Revived
2 mins
Jabalpur Mayor Highlights State's Financial Woes as Development Halts; Chennai Expressway Revived
Bulgarian PM Denkov Dismisses Migrant 'Swamp' Fears, Farmers End Protest
3 mins
Bulgarian PM Denkov Dismisses Migrant 'Swamp' Fears, Farmers End Protest
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
41 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app