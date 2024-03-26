Olisa Metuh Urges President Tinubu: Political Resolution for Nnamdi Kanu's Release

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has called on President Bola Tinubu to seek a political solution to the ongoing dispute with Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), advocating for Kanu's release from detention. This move, according to Metuh, is crucial for fostering lasting peace in Nigeria's South East Region. Metuh's appeal aligns with his long-standing commitment to peace and stability in the area, even after stepping down from partisan politics.

Seeking Harmony in the South East

In his statement, Metuh praised President Tinubu's commitment to the peace, development, and stability of the South East. He suggested that the president's engagement and negotiation skills could be pivotal in ending restiveness in the region through dialogue and understanding, ultimately leading to Kanu's release. Metuh highlighted the adverse effects of Kanu's continued detention on the region, including violence, destruction of property, and significant social and economic disruption, not only to the South East but to the nation as a whole.

The Ripple Effects of Detention

Metuh pointed out the broader implications of the ongoing conflict, emphasizing the South East's vital role in the national economy. The unrest, fueled by the current approach to Kanu's detention, has led to severe negative social and economic consequences nationwide. By adopting a political solution, President Tinubu has the opportunity to redefine the situation, easing tensions and fostering an environment conducive to economic stability and growth.

A Call for Peace and Understanding

Highlighting the characteristics of the Igbo people as peace-loving, law-abiding, entrepreneurial, and hardworking, Metuh urged the youth in the South East to reject destructive behaviors. He encouraged the community to use the Easter season as a period for reflection and to pray for Kanu's release, hoping for a new beginning that embodies the spirit of the holiday. Metuh's call to action is not just for the release of a detained leader but for the ushering in of a new era of peace and prosperity in the South East.

In his quest for peace, Metuh's plea to President Tinubu serves as a reminder of the power of political solutions in resolving conflicts. As the situation develops, the response from the presidency and its impact on the South East and Nigeria at large remains highly anticipated. The call for Nnamdi Kanu's release could mark a significant turning point in the region's quest for peace and stability, setting a precedent for how political disputes are handled in the future.