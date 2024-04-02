Oklahoma Votes on City Commissioner's Recall Over White Nationalist Ties

Oklahoma residents will cast their votes on Tuesday to determine the future of City Commissioner Judd Blevins, amid allegations of his involvement with white nationalist groups. The recall election in Enid, Oklahoma, follows accusations by the Enid Social Justice Committee, labeling Blevins as an active participant in the notorious 2017 Charlottesville Unite the Right rally and alleging his connections to the hate group Identity Evropa. This contentious election not only puts Blevins's seat at risk but also tests the community's stance on racial hate and discrimination.

Background and Allegations

Blevins, who served in Iraq before entering politics, found himself in the eye of a storm after a local newspaper uncovered his alleged ties to white nationalism and his participation in the Charlottesville rally. Despite these allegations, Blevins secured a win in the February 2023 elections, a victory attributed to low voter turnout and the support of a staunch base. However, the Enid Social Justice Committee's efforts to gather signatures for a recall election were successful, bringing the issue to a head. The committee accuses Blevins of not just attending the rally but also of organizing events related to the rally and engaging in online activities linked to white nationalist ideologies.

Community and Political Reactions

The reaction to the recall election has been mixed, with some Enid residents supporting Blevins and appreciating his work since taking office, while others express concern over his alleged beliefs and actions. Patrick Anderson, a former Republican state senator for Enid, voiced his opinion to the Associated Press, stating that Blevins's alleged ties to white nationalism do not reflect the community's values. Meanwhile, media coverage by outlets like MSNBC highlights the divided sentiment among voters, noting that many participating in the recall were not voters in the original election that brought Blevins to office.

The Vote and Its Implications

