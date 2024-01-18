Oklahoma Superintendent Faces Criticism Over Out-of-State Travel Expenditures

In the face of a state-wide ban on non-essential public spending for out-of-state travel, Oklahoma's State Superintendent, Ryan Walters, finds himself in the spotlight. He is being scrutinized for approving his own out-of-state travel expenses, amounting to over $4,000 during his first year in office. These actions have stirred controversy, with critics questioning the prioritization of personal promotion over his duties to oversee public education in the state.

Walters' Controversial Travel

Walters' travels took him to a variety of destinations. He attended policy meetings and made media appearances in Washington D.C., was present at a movie premiere in Texas, and delivered speeches at conferences in Philadelphia and Denver. All of these trips were billed to Oklahoma, despite an existing moratorium on state-funded out-of-state travel for non-essential purposes, issued by the Governor's office in 2019 and still in effect.

Defending the Expenses

When questioned about these expenses, Walters' spokesperson defended his travels. He claimed these were essential parts of Walters' duties, aligning with his efforts to reform education and counter 'radical wokeism' and inappropriate influences on children. Furthermore, Walters' trips were portrayed as a necessary step to attract new teachers to the state.

The Fallout

The Frontier, the source of the details regarding Walters' travel expenses, also highlighted Walters' appearances on conservative media outlets, including Fox News and a Glenn Beck podcast, further fueling concerns about his focus on personal promotion. Among the critics of Walters' actions is Senator Mary Boren, who expressed her concern about Walters' priorities. Meanwhile, Gov. Kevin Stitt's office reiterated the importance of being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars. Despite the controversy, Walters' administration cited a recruitment program claiming to have brought 117 teachers from out of state to Oklahoma as a success.