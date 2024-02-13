Oklahoma Senate Votes to Scrap State Park Fees for Residents

In a move to make nature more accessible, the Oklahoma Senate has passed Senate Bill 1253, abolishing entrance and day-use fees for state parks for residents. The bill, introduced by Sen. George Burns, carries an estimated cost of $1.75 million, which currently goes towards park operations.

Advertisment

Open Doors to Nature

Annual passes for Oklahoma residents and out-of-state visitors currently stand at $60 and $75, respectively, while day passes are priced at $8 and $10. With the passing of SB 1253, Oklahoma residents can now explore the beauty of their state's parks without the burden of these fees.

Funding Concerns Addressed

Advertisment

Sen. Kevin Matthews raised concerns about the potential loss of revenue for park operations due to the elimination of entrance and day-use fees. However. "I'm interested in securing funding before eliminating the fee," Matthews stated.

Burns assured the committee that he has another bill in the pipeline to increase funding for state parks. He emphasized the significance of allowing families with limited incomes to visit state parks, enjoy picnics, and avoid charges.

The ultimate goal of SB 1253 is to enable families with limited income to enjoy the wonders of Oklahoma's state parks without financial constraints. The bill does not affect fees for reserving campsites or lodges.