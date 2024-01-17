Oklahoma Governor Proposes Tax Cut Amid Opposition

In an unprecedented move, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has summoned a special legislative session with the intent to propose a .25% cut in personal income tax. This comes in light of the state's record $5.4 billion savings, marking Stitt's second attempt at tax reduction since the 2023 session's conclusion. While some leaders, such as House Speaker Charles McCall, support this initiative, the plan has been met with criticism from others.

Stitt's call for a special legislative session has been viewed as unnecessary by Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, who adjourned the previous effort in the fall due to Stitt's absence in a meeting intended to explain the plan. This move is perceived as an unnecessary expense, particularly when the regular legislative session is due to commence on February 5th.

Support and Opposition: A House Divided

House Speaker Charles McCall stands in support of Stitt's proposed tax cut, believing it will not impede the state's capacity to manage financial challenges and will stimulate economic activity. Conversely, House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson and Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd have voiced concerns about the fiscal responsibility of such a cut. They highlight potential risks in the event of an economic downturn, criticizing the timing of the session as ill-considered.

The legislature previously approved a tax cut in 2021, a process that McCall acknowledges requires Senate agreement. Given the current climate of criticism and opposition, this is far from guaranteed. The future of this proposed tax cut may also be impacted by a case pending before the Oklahoma Supreme Court. As the state navigates declining revenues and pushback from both Democrats and Republicans, Stitt's proposal remains a contentious topic, with its outcome uncertain.