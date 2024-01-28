Oklahoma Governor Supports Texas Defiance Against Supreme Court Ruling

Oklahoma's Governor, Kevin Stitt, has openly defied both the U.S. Supreme Court and the Federal government by sending National Guard troops to assist with border control issues along the U.S.-Mexico border. This audacious move followed a rallying call from ex-President Donald Trump, urging Republican-led states to unite against illegal immigration. Stitt, along with 25 other Republican governors, pledged their unwavering support to Texas, thereby signaling an intensifying feud with the Biden administration over immigration policies.

Defying Supreme Court Rulings

Stitt's defiance took a new turn when he supported Texas Governor Greg Abbott's decision to resist a Supreme Court ruling. The court had permitted the Biden administration to dismantle razor wire barriers installed by the Texas National Guard along the southern border. In a televised interview on 'The Lead with Jake Tapper,' Stitt backed Abbott's decision, arguing that the Constitution would override the Court's ruling if it were interpreted incorrectly, even hypothetically referring to misinterpretations of the Second Amendment.

Claims of Invasion and Political Gain

Stitt went on to suggest that Abbott had declared an invasion based on the Constitution, implying that states possess the right to defend themselves. He emphasized his belief that the states created the federal government, not vice versa. The Governor further accused the Biden administration of permitting illegal immigration for political gain. However, Tapper retorted by underlining that the Supreme Court is the final interpreter of the Constitution.

Trump's Policies and Republican Tactics

When the conversation veered towards former President Trump's stance on a bipartisan border security deal initiated by Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, Stitt sidestepped the question. Instead, he lauded Trump's policies and accused the Biden administration of politicizing the issue for electoral benefits. The interview concluded with a critique of Republican tactics, encouraging readers to support the platform either through donations or by subscribing for an ad-free experience.