Oklahoma GOP Faces Internal Strife Over Special Session and Border Deal

Amid the echoes of unity and conformity traditionally characterizing the Grand Old Party, the Oklahoma Republican Party is grappling with internal discord. A clear departure from the GOP's 11th Commandment, the state Republican party's public criticisms are increasingly apparent, highlighting a brewing conflict within the party's ranks.

Conflict Over Special Session

The party's social media accounts have sparked controversy by publicly criticizing Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat. The bone of contention was Treat's decision to adjourn a special session convened by Governor Kevin Stitt. The party accused him of stifling citizens' voices on the matter of tax cuts, a significant divergence from the party's customary unified front.

Defending his decision, Treat conveyed that discussions surrounding budgets and taxes are more aptly suited to regular sessions. He dismissed the special session as political theater, a move that has further fueled the ongoing conflict.

An 'Open Border Deal'

Simultaneously, a faction within the Oklahoma GOP has passed a resolution condemning U.S. Senator James Lankford. The critique revolves around Lankford's involvement in a bipartisan border security package. The faction views this as an 'open border deal', a charge that has added fuel to the intra-party disputes.

Despite the public disputes, the party's stalwarts continue to back Lankford's efforts. Republican Congressman Tom Cole defended Lankford's initiative while Republican attorney A.J. Ferate questioned the legitimacy of the meeting that criticized Lankford.

While the public disputes are a departure from the norm, Treat iterated his acceptance of criticism as part of his role. The leader indicated that he would not dwell on the criticism, a stance that signals his resolve amid the party's internal strife.