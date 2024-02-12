Oklahoma AG Drummond vs. Gov. Stitt: A Dispute Over ClassWallet Lawsuit and Fund Mismanagement

Oklahoma's Attorney General Gentner Drummond stands firm against Governor Kevin Stitt's call to refile a lawsuit against ClassWallet, a Florida-based company accused of mishandling $1.7 million in federal education funds. The disagreement between the two officials highlights the ongoing struggle to ensure proper management of relief funds and raises questions about accountability.

A Clash of Opinions

Attorney General Drummond has refused to refile the lawsuit against ClassWallet for the second time, stating that state officials, not the company, are responsible for the mismanagement of funds. This decision comes despite Governor Stitt's criticism of Drummond's stance, arguing that the company should be held accountable for the alleged misspending.

The Role of ClassWallet

ClassWallet was hired by the State of Oklahoma to distribute federal COVID-19 relief funds for education. However, audits from both federal and state agencies revealed that millions of dollars were misused, with funds being spent on non-educational items like video game consoles and home appliances. The controversy surrounding the handling of these funds has led to a heated debate between Stitt and Drummond.

Accountability and Oversight

The core issue at stake is the lack of oversight and control measures in managing relief funds. Drummond has accused former CEO of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma, Ryan Walters, of giving 'blanket approval' for parent purchases, leading to improper expenditures. Meanwhile, Stitt and Walters insist that ClassWallet breached its contract, prompting Stitt to hire a private attorney to refile the lawsuit.