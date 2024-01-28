OK GOP Condemns Senator Lankford Over Border Security Deal

The Oklahoma Republican Party (OK GOP) has passed a censure resolution against Senator James Lankford, condemning his involvement in a contentious border security deal with Democrats. The party argues that the deal, which puts a cap on daily migrant encounters, mandates detention and immediate removal of certain illegal immigrants, and expedites asylum claim assessment, undermines legal immigration and jeopardizes American safety.

The OK GOP resolution argues that Lankford's involvement in the border deal contravenes his constitutional oath and accuses him of facilitating an 'invasion' at the American southern border. As a result, the party has resolved to withhold all support for him unless he withdraws from the legislation.

Widespread Criticism of the Border Security Deal

The proposed border security deal has faced criticism from conservative figures and former President Trump, who argue that it is insufficient for maintaining border security and is a political giveaway to Democrats. Lankford's Republican colleagues have also criticized his lack of transparency in the negotiation process.

Despite the opposition, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly advancing the bill through the Senate. However, the OK GOP's censure resolution against Lankford highlights the deep divisions within the Republican Party over the issue of border security.