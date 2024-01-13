Oil Tycoon Calls for U.S. Probe into Juan Guaido over Alleged CITGO Corruption

Alejandro Teran Martinez, the director of the Latin American Association of Oil Businessmen, has lodged a formal request with the United States Attorney General, Merrick B. Garland, to initiate a corruption investigation against Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and several of his associates. In a move that ripples through the international oil industry, the letter alleges deep-rooted corruption and misappropriation of funds from the CITGO oil company, implicating not just Guaido, but also Carlos Veccio, Jesus Perez Oropeza, Carlos Jorda, and Horacio Medina in the scandal.

Supreme Court Upholds Delaware Court’s Decision

This bold call for investigation has its roots in the decisions made by the Delaware Court, which were later ratified by the Supreme Court of the United States on January 8, 2024. The case in question involves a massive embezzlement of $20 billion, a fiscal blow that severely affected CITGO’s creditors and the overall interests of Venezuela.

Claim of U.S. Funds Misappropriation

Teran Martinez’s letter goes beyond accusing the Venezuelan opposition figures. It puts forth the contention that these actions have squandered U.S. funds, draining taxpayer money on aid and events that have ultimately undermined both U.S. and Venezuelan interests. The letter draws attention to the decisions made by the previous Trump administration, which extended financial support to Guaido’s unrecognized government, as part of the illegality being contested.

Implications of a Potential Investigation

If the U.S. Attorney General’s office proceeds with this investigation, it could unearth a network of corruption that spans continents, implicating influential figures in both the U.S. and Venezuela. A criminal probe of this magnitude could shake the foundations of the oil industry, with potential repercussions for U.S. foreign policy towards Venezuela and the broader Latin American region. The road ahead, pending the U.S. Attorney General’s decision, remains fraught with uncertainty and anticipation.