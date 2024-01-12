en English
Politics

Oil Prices Surge in Wake of Joint US-UK Military Operation against Houthis

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:43 am EST
Oil Prices Surge in Wake of Joint US-UK Military Operation against Houthis

Oil prices have witnessed a significant surge in the wake of a joint military operation by the United States and the United Kingdom against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The operation comes as a response to the heightened aggression from the Houthis, which has raised international security alarms and sent tremors through the global oil market.

A Surge in Oil Prices

Following the revelation of the strikes, crude oil prices leaped by more than 2.5%, with Brent crude rising to $79.31 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gaining a similar percentage to reach $73.86 a barrel. The surge reflects the market’s hypersensitivity to any events that could potentially destabilize oil supplies. This holds particularly true for a region as pivotal to the global oil trade as the Middle East.

Security Concerns in Key Maritime Routes

The escalating geopolitical tension in the region, particularly near key maritime passages, has historically influenced oil prices due to possible disruptions in supply. The Red Sea, a critical waterway for worldwide trade, has seen its fair share of disruption due to Houthi attacks, forcing vessels to reroute around Africa. This has led to increased insurance costs and potential supply chain bottlenecks, impacting global trade logistics significantly.

Joint Military Operation as a Deterrent

The joint US-UK military operation against the Houthis is an attempt to mitigate their activities and ensure the safety of these crucial maritime passages. US President Joe Biden confirmed the strikes as a response to ‘unprecedented’ attacks by the Iran-backed militants on vessels in the Red Sea. The increased hostilities have led to concerns about a broader conflict in the Middle East, potential retaliation from Iran and its allies, and the subsequent impact on oil supplies.

As the situation develops, oil traders and investors worldwide are keeping a close watch, ready to respond to any further developments that could alter supply and demand dynamics. The strikes highlight the ongoing international efforts to maintain security and stability in areas critical for the world’s energy markets, emphasizing the global significance of this event.

0
Politics
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

