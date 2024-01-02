en English
International Relations

Oil Prices Surge as Iran Sends Warship to the Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
Global oil prices spiked on Tuesday as Iran dispatched its warship, the Alborz destroyer, to the Red Sea, escalating tensions in a region critical to international shipping. The presence of the Alborz warship in these troubled waters follows a series of attacks on vessels by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, backed by Iran. This development contributed to the rise of Brent crude by 1.6% to $78.27 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate by 1.42% to $72.67 per barrel during Asia trading hours.

Red Sea Tensions Rise

The deployment of the Alborz destroyer came in the wake of the U.S. Navy’s elimination of three boats operated by Houthi rebels, which led to the death of 10 militants. The U.S. military action was a response to a distress call from the Singapore-flagged vessel Maersk Hangzhou, which had suffered a Houthi attack. Despite the heightened military presence and potential for conflict, Neil Beveridge, a Senior Energy Analyst at Bernstein, postulated that the immediate impact on oil prices might remain muted unless there is a further escalation.

A Retaliatory Backdrop

The Houthi rebels have been systematically targeting vessels in the Red Sea, especially those linked to Israel, in retaliation to Israel’s involvement in the Gaza conflict that has resulted in significant casualties. Consequently, major shipping companies ceased using the Suez Canal and Red Sea routes in December, opting for longer, more expensive routes around southern Africa.

Operation Prosperity Guardian Restores Confidence

However, with the establishment of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a multinational maritime force spearheaded by the U.S., confidence among shipping companies is slowly being restored. This renewed faith is distinctly visible in the decision of the Danish shipping company Maersk to resume operations in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The continued presence and actions of this multinational task force are anticipated to stabilize the region, securing the critical shipping routes and checking the escalation of oil prices.

International Relations Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

