en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Oil Prices Rise Amid Middle East Tensions, Major Wind Contract Terminated

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:35 pm EST
Oil Prices Rise Amid Middle East Tensions, Major Wind Contract Terminated

Oil futures and shares of energy companies have seen an uptick, driven by escalating concerns over a possible expansion of conflict in the Middle East. This surge followed reports of explosions near a cemetery in Iran, which led to over 70 fatalities. The tension in the region has been increasing, primarily due to the strained relationship between Iran and Israel. Iran’s support to organizations like Hezbollah has been a key point of contention. In a separate development, BP and Equinor, two significant energy companies, have decided to terminate a considerable offshore wind contract near New York, leaving the future of a project intended to supply clean power to hundreds of thousands of individuals in uncertainty.

Tense Oil Market Amid Middle East Strife

Iranian state media reported explosions that caused significant casualties, leading to a spike in oil prices. The ongoing tension between Iran and Israel has been a major catalyst for this rise. Israel’s involvement in strikes that resulted in the death of a Hamas deputy leader has raised fears of further escalation, leading to a more than three percent oil price spike. The conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in numerous casualties and widespread destruction, with the United Nations estimating that 1.9 million Gazans are displaced.

Energy Companies Terminate Offshore Wind Contract

In a separate development, energy giants BP and Equinor have made the decision to cancel a significant offshore wind contract near New York. This termination has thrown a project intended to supply clean power to hundreds of thousands of people into a state of uncertainty. The decision comes amid a broader shift in the energy landscape, with renewable sources increasingly being seen as a viable alternative to fossil fuels.

Global Implications of Oil Price Increase

The increase in oil prices has far-reaching implications, affecting economies globally. It serves as a reminder of how geopolitical tensions can impact global markets, particularly the energy sector. With Iran’s support to organizations like Hezbollah being a key point of contention, the potential for an expanded conflict in the Middle East is palpable. This geopolitical tension, coupled with the termination of the offshore wind contract by BP and Equinor, underscores the uncertainty and volatility of the global energy market.

0
Energy Politics
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
2 mins ago
Fujairah's Oil Stockpiles See Mixed Results Amidst Global Market Fluctuations
The United Arab Emirates’ Port of Fujairah has reported a 10% increase in oil product stockpiles for the week concluding January 1st. This surge is led by a significant 55% rise in light distillates such as gasoline and naphtha, reaching a 12-week high at 19.204 million barrels. However, the overall stockpile witnessed a 16% decrease
Fujairah's Oil Stockpiles See Mixed Results Amidst Global Market Fluctuations
Toronto Stock Exchange Sees Mixed Trading; Suncor Energy Surges
15 mins ago
Toronto Stock Exchange Sees Mixed Trading; Suncor Energy Surges
New York Proposes Clean Energy Guidance for Disadvantaged Communities; Clarification on Clean Vehicle Tax Credit
24 mins ago
New York Proposes Clean Energy Guidance for Disadvantaged Communities; Clarification on Clean Vehicle Tax Credit
Xcel Energy Announces Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and 2023 Financial Results
6 mins ago
Xcel Energy Announces Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and 2023 Financial Results
Gabon Set to Acquire Assala Oil Company in Strategic Boost to National Revenue
7 mins ago
Gabon Set to Acquire Assala Oil Company in Strategic Boost to National Revenue
Aquaron Acquisition Corp. Extends Business Combination Deadline
13 mins ago
Aquaron Acquisition Corp. Extends Business Combination Deadline
Latest Headlines
World News
Aspiring Ghanaian Candidate's Vision: A Global Hub for Ginger and Cassava Production
17 seconds
Aspiring Ghanaian Candidate's Vision: A Global Hub for Ginger and Cassava Production
Biden Strengthens Ties with Black Voters; Trump Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
51 seconds
Biden Strengthens Ties with Black Voters; Trump Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Political Shift in Louisiana Elections and Challenges in Biden's Reelection Campaign
1 min
Political Shift in Louisiana Elections and Challenges in Biden's Reelection Campaign
2024: A Year of Global Turbulence and Korea’s Role in Global Governance
1 min
2024: A Year of Global Turbulence and Korea’s Role in Global Governance
Barranquilla Stripped of 2027 Pan American Games Hosting Rights
2 mins
Barranquilla Stripped of 2027 Pan American Games Hosting Rights
Collin Oliver To Return For Senior Season at Oklahoma State University
3 mins
Collin Oliver To Return For Senior Season at Oklahoma State University
Monkell Goodwine and Teammates Enter Transfer Portal After Alabama's Season-End
3 mins
Monkell Goodwine and Teammates Enter Transfer Portal After Alabama's Season-End
Alabama's Nick Dunlap: From U.S. Amateur Victory to the 2024 Masters Tournament
3 mins
Alabama's Nick Dunlap: From U.S. Amateur Victory to the 2024 Masters Tournament
Biden to Launch 2024 Campaign with 'Defend Democracy' Theme
3 mins
Biden to Launch 2024 Campaign with 'Defend Democracy' Theme
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
6 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
18 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app