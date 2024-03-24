Oil Execs Torn Between Biden's Policies and Trump's Return: A Deep Dive into Industry Sentiments

Amidst the bustling halls of CERAWeek in Houston, the world's premier annual energy conference, oil and gas executives share a common concern - the regulatory landscape under President Joe Biden and the prospect of former President Donald Trump's return to office. While Biden's administration has introduced stringent regulations on greenhouse gas emissions and paused new gas export permits, Trump's potential comeback brings back memories of trade tensions and a volatile international relations stance.

Industry's Stance on Biden's Environmental Policies

Under Biden's reign, the oil and gas sector has found itself at odds with the administration's ambitious climate regulations. Executives express discontent with the new rules aimed at reducing carbon emissions, particularly the pause on new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export permits and the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) stringent methane emissions guidelines, which they label as 'unworkable.' Despite the challenges, the industry sees potential silver linings, like incentives for green technologies embedded within Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.

Trump's Track Record and Industry Apprehensions

Donald Trump's tenure was marked by a strong promotion of the U.S. oil and gas industry, with policies that bolstered America's position as an energy superpower. However, his protectionist trade policies and the prospect of imposing tariffs have left many industry executives wary. Concerns linger about the potential for trade wars and the impact of a 10 percent universal tariff on imports, which could significantly disrupt the industry's global commerce. Despite these apprehensions, Trump's campaign continues to highlight his achievements in boosting U.S. energy production and promises to 'unleash American Energy' if re-elected.

Looking Ahead: The Industry's Future Under Political Uncertainty

The oil and gas sector finds itself navigating a complex political landscape, weighing the benefits and drawbacks of potential future administrations. While executives favor Republican control for a lighter regulatory touch, the industry prepares for an ever-changing political climate, viewing it as part of the 'new normal.' The sentiment at CERAWeek reflects a broader electoral dissatisfaction, mirroring the nation's ambivalence towards its leadership choices. As the industry braces for the 2024 presidential election, its leaders remain cautiously optimistic, hoping for a policy environment that supports their growth and sustainability goals.