Human Rights

OIC Condemns Israel’s Actions Against Palestinians

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:20 am EST
OIC Condemns Israel’s Actions Against Palestinians

In a recent strong indictment, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a bloc comprising 57 member nations, has condemned Israel’s actions against Palestinians, accusing the nation of committing war crimes, including genocide and forced displacement. The OIC’s criticism focuses on the humanitarian crisis triggered by depriving Palestinian civilians of essential services such as food, medicine, and water, alongside medical care.

Accusation of War Crimes

The OIC has called out Israel’s military for severe aggression in the Gaza Strip, with specific reference to the deaths of at least 21,100 Palestinians since the conflict began on October 7. Of this number, a significant proportion are women and children. The organization also accuses Israel of causing the displacement of thousands, leaving a vast number missing amidst the chaos of conflict.

Violation of UN Resolutions

Adding to the condemnation, the OIC has also lambasted Israel’s targeting of United Nations staff, health, humanitarian, and media sector workers, arguing that this violates UN resolutions. This comes on the heels of the UN Security Council’s recent resolution to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza, following a General Assembly vote demanding an immediate ceasefire.

Call for International Intervention

The OIC has reiterated its call to the global community to intervene in halting Israeli military aggression, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, prevent the forcible expulsion of Palestinians, and provide protection for them. The international community’s response to this appeal could determine the course of the conflict and the fate of the thousands affected.

In the face of severe condemnation and the grim reality of the situation, it remains to be seen how Israel responds and how the international community steps up to resolve the humanitarian crisis. The OIC’s potent denunciation underscores the urgency of the situation and the need for immediate action to protect the lives and rights of Palestinians.

Human Rights Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

