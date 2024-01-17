OHS Denies Trinity Health's Application to Close Johnson Memorial Hospital's Labor Unit

The Office of Health Strategy (OHS) has initially denied Trinity Health of New England's application to shut down the labor and delivery unit at Johnson Memorial Hospital.

The decision, published on January 16, 2024, found that the closure would not necessarily enhance healthcare accessibility and cost-effectiveness in the area.

Trinity Health can contest the decision within 21 days and request an oral argument before the OHS executive director, who possesses the authority to uphold, reverse, or modify the ruling.

Trinity expressed disappointment with the decision, pledging to work with state officials to resolve the issue.

Senator Jeff Gordon views the denial as a positive outcome for the district's residents, emphasizing the labor and delivery unit's importance for expectant mothers in rural areas. Johnson Memorial ceased deliveries in April 2020 and attempted to resume briefly later that year.