Ohio’s Push for ‘Secure and Fair Elections’: A Battle for Democratic Access

Ohio is witnessing the inception of a potentially transformative movement to introduce a state constitutional amendment titled ‘Secure and Fair Elections’ on the November 2024 ballot. The initiative, still in its nascent stage, is driven by the Ohio Organizing Collaborative and a consortium of Black civil rights organizations, including the Ohio NAACP.

Mobilizing for Democratic Access

The proposal is designed to bolster voter access and mitigate recent voting restrictions implemented by Republican legislators. To qualify for the ballot, the campaign requires approximately 413,000 signatures by July, a task that necessitates a considerable financial and strategic investment. This is evident from the hiring of Democratic strategist Cory Warfield. The proposal has been gathering momentum in light of progressive victories in Ohio during the 2023 elections on issues such as abortion rights and marijuana legalization.

Republican Opposition and Legal Obstacles

However, the amendment has drawn criticism from Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who views it as a potential threat to election security. Furthermore, the campaign is currently revising its summary language after Attorney General Dave Yost objected to its accuracy. In addition to this, the amendment must make it past the Ohio Ballot Board, which will determine if it pertains to a single subject.

Political Competition and the Road Ahead

The progress of this proposal is under intense scrutiny, given its potential to compete for attention and funding with another amendment campaign led by groups such as the ACLU of Ohio and the League of Women Voters of Ohio. This campaign focuses on redistricting reform. As Ohio stands at the cusp of potentially significant political shifts, the stakes are high, and the outcome could redefine the political landscape of Ohio.