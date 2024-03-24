Ohio's Bernie Moreno Projects Trump's Win Among Hispanics in November Showdown

Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, a Republican, stirred the political pot during a Sunday Morning Futures interview on Fox News, confidently predicting that former President Donald Trump will secure the majority of Hispanic votes in the upcoming November presidential election. This bold forecast follows a recent New York Times/Siena College poll indicating Trump's lead over President Biden among Hispanic American voters, a demographic Biden won in 2020.

Shifting Political Allegiances

Moreno, who won the Ohio Senate GOP primary with Trump's endorsement, bases his prediction on the belief that Hispanic voters trust Trump more on immigration issues. Citing his own immigrant background from Colombia, Moreno criticizes the Biden administration's handling of illegal immigration and its impact on Hispanic communities, insinuating that Trump's policies are seen as more favorable among these voters. Despite lacking specific evidence, Moreno's remarks highlight a contentious debate on immigration policies and their influence on voter sentiment.

Biden's Countermove

In response, the Biden campaign has launched Latinos con Biden-Harris, a national program aimed at mobilizing Latino voters, signaling the administration's efforts to strengthen its appeal among this critical voter segment. Julie Chávez Rodríguez, the campaign manager, emphasized the pivotal role of the Latino vote in Biden's 2020 victory and the campaign's commitment to earning their support for the 2024 election. This move comes amid concerns of wavering support from voters of color, who have historically leaned towards the Democratic Party.

Implications for November

The contrasting strategies of the Trump and Biden campaigns to win over Hispanic voters underscore the demographic's growing significance in American politics. Moreno's assertion and the Biden campaign's outreach efforts reflect a broader battle for the loyalty of diverse voter groups, with each party tailoring its message to address the concerns and aspirations of Hispanic Americans. As the election draws nearer, the effectiveness of these strategies in swaying Hispanic voters could very well determine the outcome of what promises to be a highly contested race.