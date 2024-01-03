en English
Elections

Ohio Primaries Gear Up: Certification Deadline for Ballots and Petitions Reached

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:07 pm EST
Ohio’s electoral landscape is gearing up for the upcoming primary elections scheduled on March 19, as the deadline for the certification of ballots and petitions arrived on January 2. The Ohio Secretary of State Office had mandated the completion of this critical process, thereby ensuring that all candidates and issues are officially recognized and eligible to appear on the ballots for voter consideration.

Unprecedented Certification in Mahoning County

In an unprecedented move, the Mahoning County Board of Elections validated every candidate, issue, and even liquor option to the primary ballot without the need to remove any owing to issues with nominating petitions. This is the first time in several years that all candidates and issues have been certified, thanks to the vigilance of the county Democratic and Republican parties in reviewing the petitions of candidates.

Montgomery County Gets its Candidates

In Montgomery County, the Board of Elections Office announced that 24 candidates were officially certified for the ballot. In the past, common stumbling blocks in the certification process have included failing to properly complete required statements and not having enough valid signatures.

Highland County Prepares for the Primary

The Highland County Board of Elections also met to certify candidate petitions and questions/issues for the primary election. Several levies have been certified to appear on the ballot for voters in select precincts, and a replacement tax levy for the Highland County Children Services agency is also set to be considered.

Disqualification in Stark County

However, not all went smoothly. Two candidates, Vanessa Joy and Kimberly Bell, were disqualified from the March 19 ballot in the Ohio primary election after the Stark County Board of Election concluded the certification process. Both candidates made errors in filing petitions, highlighting the importance of the certification process in ensuring a fair and organised election.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

