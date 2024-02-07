Ohio Lawmakers Set to Allocate $700 Million from 'Super Duper Fund' for Local Projects

The Ohio state legislature is gearing up to disburse a hefty $700 million from an extraordinary fund, popularly referred to as 'the Super Duper Fund.' The capital for this fund has been largely garnered from federal funding received during the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Matt Dolan is optimistic that this fund will spur transformational projects with a substantial impact on the state's communities.

Equitable Division of the Super Duper Fund

The Super Duper Fund is slated to be divided equitably between the Ohio House and the Ohio Senate, with each chamber enjoying the privilege to decide on the allocation of $350 million apiece. The Ohio House has already given preliminary approval to House Bill 2, which delineates funding for an array of projects.

Projects Slated for Funding

Among the projects primed for funding through House Bill 2 are a $7 million allocation for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, $22 million for the Hamilton County Convention Center District Development, $13.75 million for the Cincinnati Open Tennis Tournament, and $12.5 million for improvements to the Transportation Research Center. The Ohio Senate, in turn, will make decisions on the allocation of its $350 million share in the upcoming spring.

Unprecedented Cash Spending

This substantial cash spending is an addition to the regular capital budget, which typically allots about $2.5 billion, inclusive of $150 million for local projects. The process for House Bill 2 was expedited with only one hearing and no public testimony, a deviation from the standard procedure for the capital budget that is customarily completed by March 31.

This unusual strategic community investment fund, made possible by a surplus in the state's General Revenue Fund, presents a one-time opportunity to fuel transformative projects across the state. The impact of this funding will likely reverberate across various regions of Ohio, bringing substantial benefits to its communities.