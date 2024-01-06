Ohio Governor Signs Executive Order Banning Gender Transition Surgeries for Minors

Ohio’s Governor Mike DeWine has enacted an executive order outlawing gender transition surgeries for minors. This move trails Governor DeWine’s veto last week of a broader piece of legislation designed to bar gender-affirming care for minors. However, with this fresh executive order, a specific ban on gender transition surgeries for minors has been established, which has likely sparked intense debate within the state.

Executive Order Overrules Broader Legislation

Just last week, Governor DeWine vetoed House Bill 68, a draft law that aimed to bar transgender youth from accessing gender-affirming care. The newly signed executive order, however, only targets hospitals and ambulatory surgical facilities, prohibiting them from performing gender transition surgeries on minors. This move ensures that such surgeries will not take place within Ohio’s boundaries.

Ohio Becomes the Second State to Ban Transition Surgeries for Minors

Following on Arizona’s footsteps, Ohio becomes the second state to issue an executive order banning transition-related surgeries for minors. Alongside the ban, there are new administrative rules for both minors and adults seeking transition-related care, requiring informed consent, a multidisciplinary team of healthcare providers, and a period of psychological counseling before receiving hormone therapy or any other treatment for gender dysphoria.

Additional Restrictions Announced

The executive order goes beyond simply banning gender transition surgeries for minors. It also introduces additional restrictions for adults and youth seeking gender-affirming care. These include a focus on mental health, with concerns raised about the adequacy of psychiatric care. This decision aligns with a nationwide trend of states introducing bills targeting the transgender community, despite major medical organizations such as the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics deeming gender-affirming care to be medically necessary and potentially life-saving for transgender youth.

While the executive order effectively bars Ohioans from undergoing gender-affirming surgical procedures until they reach 18, it does not place limits on hormone therapies or the type of mental health care minors can receive. Moreover, the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services have proposed administrative rules to ensure proper healthcare systems and comprehensive mental health counseling for gender-affirming care, opening the floor for public comments.

As the executive order takes effect immediately, it stands as a controversial move that would have banned not only gender-affirming surgeries but also hormone treatments for minors. In vetoing House Bill 68 and outlining plans for a revised bill, Governor DeWine has emphasized the role of parents and medical professionals in making critical decisions for children seeking gender transition surgeries, rather than the government.