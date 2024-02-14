Ohio Governor Admits Error in Appointing Indicted PUCO Chairman Amid Bribery Scandal

In an unexpected turn of events, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine admitted to making a grave error in appointing Sam Randazzo, the former chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO), who now faces indictment for accepting a staggering $4.3 million bribe from FirstEnergy. The admission comes amidst a far-reaching criminal bribery scandal that has shaken Ohio's legislative and executive branches.

DeWine's Appointment and Its Aftermath

In 2019, Governor DeWine appointed Sam Randazzo as the chairman of PUCO, the state's top regulator. Unbeknownst to DeWine at the time, Randazzo would later be accused of playing a pivotal role in a criminal conspiracy with FirstEnergy executives. The indictment alleges that Randazzo facilitated shady dealings between FirstEnergy and industrial energy users, resulting in him receiving millions of dollars from the company while regulating utilities companies.

The indictment reveals sordid details of a meeting where FirstEnergy executives paid Randazzo without any work being performed. Despite these questionable actions, Governor DeWine nominated Randazzo to the position, expressing confidence in his abilities to lead the commission.

Laurel Dawson's Testimony and DeWine's Acknowledgment

The recent revelation came to light after Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer reported that DeWine's former chief of staff, Laurel Dawson, testified before a grand jury in the case. Following the report, the governor acknowledged making an error in his appointment of Randazzo.

In response to the indictments, Governor DeWine expressed confidence in the jury system and stated that he would allow the legal process to unfold. "I have faith in our judicial system, and I believe that everyone is innocent until proven guilty," he said.

The bribery scandal has far-reaching implications for Ohio's political landscape. Randazzo, who has pleaded not guilty, faces a total of 27 felony counts. Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has already been sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with the scandal.