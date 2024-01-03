Ohio Attorney General Rejects Petition Summary for ‘Secure and Fair Elections’ Amendment

In a significant development, the office of Ohio Attorney General David Yost has dismissed the petition summary for a potential constitutional amendment termed ‘Secure and Fair Elections.’ This proposed amendment intended to amend Article V and Sections 1, 2, and 6 of the Ohio Constitution, as part of a broader effort to reform the state’s electoral system.

Rejection of Petition Summary

Upon receiving the redistricting summary on December 19, the Attorney General’s office conducted a thorough review. The review concluded that the petition summary did not accurately reflect the proposed changes to the Ohio Constitution. As per Ohio Revised Code 3519.01, the Attorney General’s duty is to ensure that a petition summary is a fair and truthful representation of the proposed statute or constitutional amendment.

Misleading Summary Language

The primary issue with the petition summary was that it contained omissions and misstatements. These inaccuracies could potentially mislead signers about the actual scope and effect of the proposed amendment. The summary language, therefore, failed to meet the necessary standards for clarity and accuracy.

Response to Petitioners

In response to this development, a letter was dispatched to the petitioners, outlining the reasons for the rejection. The letter emphasized the need for a summary that accurately reflects the proposed changes and does not mislead potential signers. The petitioners now have the opportunity to revise and resubmit the petition summary, addressing the issues raised.