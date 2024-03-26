Ohanaeze Ndigbo to Zone President-General Role to Rivers State in 2025, Champions Democracy

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-political organization, has recently made headlines with its announcement to zone the position of President-General to Rivers State for its 2025 elections. This decision, unveiled in a press statement following the 2024 Easter Igbo retreat dubbed the Asaba Declaration, underscores the group's commitment to democracy and equitable representation within its leadership structure. The statement, signed by prominent members including Prof. Nwokojie Ambrose and Chief Chidi Ibeh, also reflects on the Igbo community's resilience and contributions to Nigeria's socio-economic landscape.

Reflecting on Past, Planning for Future

During the Asaba Declaration, Ohanaeze Ndigbo took the opportunity to address the historical challenges faced by the Igbo people, particularly the aftermath of the civil war in 1970. The statement highlighted the community's remarkable comeback, driven by an industrious spirit and entrepreneurial acumen. It also set the tone for future engagements, with a focus on economic development, infrastructural projects, and fostering a conducive environment for the Igbo's meaningful contribution to Nigeria's greatness. The zoning of the President-General's position to Rivers State was emphasized as a non-negotiable move, aimed at ensuring fairness and inclusivity in the group's leadership.

Commitment to Economic Growth and Collaboration

The declaration also unveiled resolutions aimed at bolstering the Igbo economy, including the 'Think Home Philosophy,' which encourages Igbo businesses to relocate their headquarters back to their homeland. This initiative, inspired by past figures like Prof. Bath Nnaji and several governors from Abia State, seeks to replicate successful projects across Igbo-speaking states. Furthermore, Ohanaeze Ndigbo called on both Igbo and non-Igbo governors to collaborate on large-scale infrastructural projects, such as monorails, to enhance regional connectivity and economic activities.

Advocating for Peaceful Resolutions and Government Collaboration

The group reiterated its advocacy for peaceful resolutions to the challenges facing the Igbo community, including dialogues on regional security and the achievements of President Bola Tinubu's administration. The statement commended the federal government's ongoing projects in the South East, such as the Onitsha Dry Seaport and the Second Niger Bridge, highlighting these developments as vital for economic growth. Ohanaeze Ndigbo's commitment to democracy, as opposed to meritocracy, was also reaffirmed, emphasizing the need for free and fair elections in 2025.

In navigating the complexities of socio-political representation and economic development, Ohanaeze Ndigbo's recent announcements set a precedent for inclusivity and proactive planning. As the countdown to the 2025 elections begins, the focus on zoning, economic initiatives, and collaboration with the government illustrates a comprehensive approach to addressing both historical grievances and future aspirations. This strategic positioning not only aims to enhance the Igbo community's influence but also contributes to the broader tapestry of Nigeria's national development.