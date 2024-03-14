Ogun State Govt and ANTP Clash Over Cultural Centre Service Charges

Ogun State Government and the Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP) find themselves at odds over the service charges imposed for use of the June 12 Cultural Centre. The state government refutes claims of imposing a N20,000 fee on the ANTP for rehearsal space, clarifying that the charge was for cleaning services, while the ANTP argues this fee is unjust and a misrepresentation of their agreement.

The dispute ignited when the ANTP was reportedly informed of a N20,000 daily service charge for their rehearsals at the cultural centre, a fee the association found exorbitant and unnecessary for activities conducted under open skies.

According to Bashir Sanni, the state ANTP Governor, their request was modest and in line with practices at other cultural venues, including the National Theatre. The government, through Commissioner Sesan Fagbayi, insists that the charges were explicitly stated as for cleaning services, including the maintenance of public toilets and the general premises, not for the rehearsal space itself.

Government and ANTP Responses

In response to the controversy, both parties released statements to clarify their positions. The Ogun State Government, through Fagbayi, emphasized their ongoing support for the arts and clarified that the fee was not for the rehearsal space but for maintaining cleanliness and hygiene within the facility.

On the other hand, ANTP's Sanni detailed their surprise at the imposed charges, highlighting their long-standing practice of using such spaces for rehearsals without encountering similar fees, thereby questioning the government's support for the arts.