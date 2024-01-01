en English
Nigeria

Ogun State Governor Promises Unprecedented Infrastructure Development in 2024

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:45 am EST
Ogun State Governor Promises Unprecedented Infrastructure Development in 2024

In a New Year’s message to the residents of Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun pledged an unprecedented infrastructure development in 2024. Against the backdrop of economic challenges faced in 2023, the governor praised the resilience of his people and reinforced his administration’s commitment to working with sincerity, humility, and upholding the rule of law.

Accomplishments and Forthcoming Projects

Abiodun highlighted the administration’s past accomplishments, including the construction and rehabilitation of over 500 kilometers of roads. The governor further unveiled a multi-modal transport master plan that integrates land, air, water, and rail transportation, aimed at boosting the state’s infrastructure. A key component of this master plan is the Gateway Agro-Cargo airport project, launched over two years ago. The airport is slated to commence operations in the first quarter of 2024, with an expectation of creating over 25,000 job opportunities.

2024: A Year of Sustained Growth and Development

The governor also reflected on the recently signed 2024 Budget, aptly titled ‘Budget of Sustained Growth and Development’. This budget, totaling N703.03 billion, is strategically divided into recurring expenditures and capital expenditures, with a significant focus on infrastructure. The budget emphasizes fiscal sustainability, human capital development, food security, improved business environment, energy sufficiency, transport infrastructure, promotion of industrialization, and security enhancement.

Commitment to the People

Abiodun reassured the residents of his unwavering commitment to their welfare and prosperity. He appealed for continued support and prayers, promising to fulfill all commitments made during his campaign and electioneering for the 2023 general elections. With the 2024 budget in place, the governor reaffirmed his promise to address the state’s housing shortage by constructing over 2,000 housing units in various locations. The year 2024 in Ogun State is thus anticipated to be a landmark year in infrastructure development, job creation, and overall economic growth.

Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

