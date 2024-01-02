Ogun State Governor Promises Unprecedented Development in 2024

In his New Year address, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State instilled a sense of optimism in the populace for 2024, promising a year of unprecedented development. The governor urged citizens to approach the year with renewed hope, as his government commits to alleviating the economic challenges faced in the past year.

Acknowledging the Past, Looking to the Future

Reflecting on 2023, Abiodun highlighted the hardships endured, commending the residents’ determination and unity. He attributed the state’s resilience and strength to their steadfastness and loyalty. The governor reassured the people of his government’s dedication to serving with sincerity, humility, integrity, equity, inclusiveness, and accountability, underlining the strict adherence to rule of law.

Building on Achievements

Abiodun underscored significant milestones achieved by his administration, reflecting on progress made across sectors such as infrastructure, transportation, power supply, healthcare, education, women empowerment, and industrial revolution. Specifically, he noted the construction or rehabilitation of over 500 kilometers of roads across the state and expansion of the electricity distribution system through the installation of over 500 transformers.

Looking Ahead: 2024 and Beyond

The governor pledged an unprecedented wave of infrastructure development for 2024, with the Gateway Agro-Cargo airport project, set to commence operations in the first quarter, as a highlight. This project aims to provide over 25,000 job opportunities. Abiodun also promised continued efforts to meet the needs of the people, governing with dedication, equity, inclusiveness, accountability, and adherence to the rule of law.

In conclusion, Governor Dapo Abiodun’s New Year broadcast painted a picture of hope and progress for Ogun State in 2024. He invited the residents to look forward with optimism, promising a year of unprecedented development and prosperity.