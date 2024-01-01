en English
Nigeria

Ogun State Governor Appoints Two New Permanent Secretaries

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:28 am EST
Ogun State Governor Appoints Two New Permanent Secretaries

In a move to maintain administrative stability in the public service of Ogun State, Nigeria, Governor Dapo Abiodun has announced the appointment of two new permanent secretaries. The appointments come in the wake of recent retirements that left vacancies in these critical roles. The announcement was made on a Sunday by the state’s Head of Service, Kolawole Fagbohun.

New Appointments for Continuity

The new appointees, Muritala Alabi Adekunle and Olufisan Ayodele Osiyale, were formerly directors at the Ministry of Rural Development and the Local Government Service Commission respectively. Their selection was based on merit, professionalism, inclusiveness, and their seniority in the public service of the state. The Governor emphasized that these appointments were made in strict accordance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

Building Our Future Together

With their new appointments, Adekunle and Osiyale are expected to demonstrate commitment, diligence, and selflessness in their roles. The appointments align with the ‘Building Our Future Together’ agenda of Governor Abiodun’s administration, focused on improving the state’s governance and public service. These new appointees stand as pillars to ensure continuity in the state’s administrative structure, specifically within the ministries, departments, and agencies of the government.

Implications for Ogun State

These appointments mark a significant step in the state’s mission to ensure that there are no disruptions in the administrative structure of the state government. They underscore the importance of stable leadership for the effective functioning of public service. Governor Abiodun’s move is being seen as a strategic effort to ensure continuity and stability within the governance of the state, sending a strong message of commitment to effective and steady public administration in Ogun State.

Nigeria Politics
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

