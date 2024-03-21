Ogun State Calls for New Amotekun Commander to Combat Rising Insecurity

Ogun State House of Assembly has taken a significant step towards bolstering state security by passing a resolution that calls on Governor Dapo Abiodun to appoint a new Commander for the State Security Network Agency, known as Amotekun Corps. This move comes in response to the escalating incidents of kidnappings and armed robberies across the state, highlighting the urgent need for a revitalized security strategy.

Advertisment

The Urgency for a New Commander

The call for a new Amotekun Corps Commander follows the observation that the security agency has been less effective since the demise of its pioneer commander, CP Dave Akinremi (retd), last year. Lawmakers have stressed that the absence of a leadership figure has left the agency in disarray, impacting its operational efficiency negatively. The resolution specifies that the new commander should be of at least the rank of a Major in the military or its equivalent in other security agencies, ensuring experienced and robust leadership.

Strengthening Amotekun Corps

Advertisment

In addition to appointing a new commander, the Ogun State House of Assembly emphasized the need for significant restructuring within the Amotekun Corps. This includes the recruitment of more personnel, who should ideally be localized in the communities they serve, and the provision of modern ammunition, up-to-date communication gadgets, and additional vehicles. These measures are seen as critical to enhancing the corps' ability to effectively tackle the state's security challenges.

Legislative Support for Enhanced Security

The resolution, championed by Majority Leader Yusuf Sheriff and seconded by Minority Leader Adeleye Lukman, received unanimous support from the House. It signifies a strong legislative backing for immediate action to address the growing insecurity in Ogun State. By equipping the Amotekun Corps with the necessary tools and leadership, lawmakers believe that the agency can play a more pivotal role in complementing the efforts of the police and other security agencies in combating crime.

The call to action by the Ogun State House of Assembly underscores a collective resolve to ensure the safety and security of its citizens. With the proposed measures, there is a hopeful anticipation for a decline in the incidents of kidnappings and armed robberies, paving the way for a safer and more secure Ogun State.