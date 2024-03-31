Ogun Monarch Calls for Economic Reforms and Support for Repentant Cultists Amid Security Woes

Oba Adewale Osiberu, the Elepe of Epe Sagamu, Ogun State, and Chairman of the Security Committee for Sagamu and Remo land, recently shed light on the escalating security challenges within his domain, attributing the surge in criminal activities such as kidnapping and cultism to the deteriorating economic conditions. During an interview, he emphasized the critical need for governmental policies aimed at economic improvement to mitigate crime rates and discussed the immense tasks faced by President Bola Tinubu in revitalizing the nation's economy. Osiberu also urged for more substantial investments in agriculture and a fairer process in land acquisition for agricultural purposes to ensure food security and economic stability.