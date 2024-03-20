Ogun Court Admits Adebutu's Bank Documents in Vote-Buying Case, Trial Continues

In a significant development within Ogun State's political landscape, the High Court in Abeokuta admitted bank documents related to Ladi Adebutu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the March 18 governorship election, as evidence in an ongoing vote-buying trial. This decision came after a Zenith Bank official testified about Adebutu's request for 200,000 prepaid cards, allegedly for vote-buying purposes, days before the election.

Advertisment

Testimony and Legal Arguments

Zenith Bank official, Celestina Appeal, provided crucial testimony, detailing how Adebutu ordered 200,000 prepaid cards shortly before the gubernatorial poll. Defense counsel Gordy Uche, SAN, challenged the admissibility of the bank documents, arguing they lacked certification and failed to comply with the Evidence Act. However, Justice Abiodun Akinyemi sided with prosecuting counsel Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, stating private documents need no certification, thus admitting the documents as evidence.

Legal Interpretations and Admissions

Advertisment

The court's decision to admit the documents as exhibits hinged on the interpretation of the Evidence Act, particularly the relevance of certification for private documents. Justice Akinyemi highlighted that the electronic generation of the documents circumvented the need for strict adherence to traditional certification processes, aligning with modern legal practices.

Implications and Next Steps

The admission of these documents as evidence marks a pivotal moment in the trial, potentially influencing its outcome. The case, which has attracted significant public attention, underscores the ongoing battle against electoral malpractices in Nigeria. With further hearings scheduled for May and June 2024, all eyes will be on the Ogun State High Court as it continues to unravel the complexities of this high-profile case.