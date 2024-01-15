en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Ogugu Community Elects New Traditional Ruler, Ends 24-Year Leadership Vacuum

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 4:27 am EST
Ogugu Community Elects New Traditional Ruler, Ends 24-Year Leadership Vacuum

The community of Ogugu, located in the Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State in Nigeria, has experienced a significant shift in leadership after a period of 24 years without a traditional ruler. This leadership vacuum was finally filled with the election of Chief Aloysius Ogbonna, a South African-based entrepreneur, as the new Igwe of Ogugu. The last Igwe, Godwin Ochi, passed away in 1999, leaving the community without a tradition-based figurehead.

The historic election saw an impressive turnout, with 1230 citizens accredited to vote. The ballot process was conducted using an open secret ballot system, ensuring transparency and fairness. The six villages that make up the Ogugu community were all represented in the voting process.

Chief Aloysius Ogbonna emerged victorious with a substantial majority, securing 867 votes. His opponent, Godwin Egbo, a US-based business mogul, received 363 votes. This considerable victory margin was a clear indication of the community’s collective decision to end the longstanding leadership vacuum that has reportedly led to marginalization in various sectors.

Ogbonna’s Victory: A Step Towards Unity and Progress

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected Igwe emphasized unity and progress. He promised to collaborate with his opponent, Godwin Egbo, for the betterment of the Ogugu community. He expressed gratitude to Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, Deacon Okey Ogbodo, and other community leaders for their support.

The President-General of the Ogugu Progressive Union, Chief Paully Ofido, also welcomed Ogbonna’s election. He described the new Igwe as a man of high repute who has the community at heart. Ofido expressed optimism about the future of Ogugu under Ogbonna’s leadership, calling for community unity to move Ogugu forward.

The election of Chief Aloysius Ogbonna marks the end of a 24-year leadership interregnum in the Ogugu community. His victory is not only a testament to his personal repute and leadership capabilities but also a reflection of the community’s desire for unity, progress, and an end to marginalization.

0
Nigeria Politics Society
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
2 mins ago
Nigerian Manufacturers Grapple with Financial Pressure amid CRR Hike
Nigerian manufacturers are grappling with a surge in financial pressure, stemming from a 45.5% increase in the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) to N13.81 trillion. The CRR is the obligatory sum that commercial banks have to park with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rather than loan out to businesses and individuals. The sharp rise in
Nigerian Manufacturers Grapple with Financial Pressure amid CRR Hike
Anambra Police Thwart Armed Robbery, Ensuring Safety in Ihiala
8 mins ago
Anambra Police Thwart Armed Robbery, Ensuring Safety in Ihiala
DeeOne Claims Highest Earnings from Events Among Big Brother Naija Alumni; Addresses Sexuality Rumors
8 mins ago
DeeOne Claims Highest Earnings from Events Among Big Brother Naija Alumni; Addresses Sexuality Rumors
Unforeseen Crude Oil Presence on MT Kali: Captain Adeboye's Perplexing Dilemma
4 mins ago
Unforeseen Crude Oil Presence on MT Kali: Captain Adeboye's Perplexing Dilemma
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
6 mins ago
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
Tribal Mark: A Groundbreaking Film on the Nigerian Immigrant Experience
8 mins ago
Tribal Mark: A Groundbreaking Film on the Nigerian Immigrant Experience
Latest Headlines
World News
Impending Exit of Seasoned MPs Sparks Concern in Ghana's Parliament
3 mins
Impending Exit of Seasoned MPs Sparks Concern in Ghana's Parliament
NAM Summit 2024: Uganda Hosts Crucial Meeting on Palestine under General Jeje Odongo's Leadership
3 mins
NAM Summit 2024: Uganda Hosts Crucial Meeting on Palestine under General Jeje Odongo's Leadership
Florida's Governor DeSantis: A Perspective from the Trump Base
4 mins
Florida's Governor DeSantis: A Perspective from the Trump Base
Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup
4 mins
Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup
Black Stars' Defender Alexander Djiku Determined to Turn the Tide at AFCON
4 mins
Black Stars' Defender Alexander Djiku Determined to Turn the Tide at AFCON
Virat Kohli's Nostalgic Shot Highlights India's T20I Victory Over Afghanistan
4 mins
Virat Kohli's Nostalgic Shot Highlights India's T20I Victory Over Afghanistan
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health
4 mins
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
4 mins
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
Study Reveals Effectiveness of European Commission's OIOO Mechanism
4 mins
Study Reveals Effectiveness of European Commission's OIOO Mechanism
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
7 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
36 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app