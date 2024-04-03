ODM Sets Grassroots Elections in 9 Counties, Calls for UDA Officials' Resignation

ODM party has announced a comprehensive schedule for its grassroots elections, marking a significant phase in its political calendar. These elections, set to commence on April 27, 2024, will be conducted in phases across nine counties, starting with Kwale, Busia, and Siaya. The process will continue through to April 30, with Kajiado, Migori, Wajir, Kisii, Vihiga, and Murang'a counties wrapping up this pivotal exercise. ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna underscored the importance of these elections, revealing that the party's central committee made the decision after meticulous planning. Furthermore, amidst these preparations, ODM has demanded the resignation of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party officials currently serving in civil service roles, citing concerns over impartiality and governance ethics.

Advertisment

Grassroots Elections: A Strategic Move

The ODM's decision to hold grassroots elections across nine counties is not just about internal housekeeping; it's a strategic political maneuver. With the elections beginning in Kwale, Busia, and Siaya counties and concluding in Kisii, Vihiga, and Murang'a, ODM aims to solidify its base and prepare for future political contests. This election is not only a litmus test for the party's organizational strength but also for its leadership's ability to mobilize and manage internal democracy. Edwin Sifuna, ODM Secretary General, stressed that these elections would serve as a foundation for the party's future direction, with the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting scheduled for April 11 to ratify the National Steering Committee overseeing the elections.

Demands for UDA Officials' Resignation

Advertisment

Parallel to the election preparations, ODM has voiced strong concerns over the involvement of civil servants in political party positions within the United Democratic Alliance (UDA). This demand for resignation is rooted in the belief that appointing civil servants to political roles could undermine the integrity of public service and hark back to less transparent governance practices. The call highlights a broader debate on the separation of powers and the role of public officials in political activities, echoing sentiments of political accountability and transparency.

Implications and Reflections

The unfolding events surrounding ODM's grassroots elections and the call for UDA officials' resignation underscore the dynamic and often contentious nature of Kenyan politics. As ODM gears up for its grassroots elections, the outcomes of this exercise will likely have far-reaching implications for the party's internal cohesion and its positioning in Kenya's political landscape. Moreover, the controversy over civil servants' involvement in political parties raises critical questions about governance norms and the balance between public service and political participation. As these developments unfold, they offer a glimpse into the challenges and opportunities facing Kenya's political parties in navigating the complex interplay between democracy, governance, and public accountability.