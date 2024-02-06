Odisha's Madhu Babu Pension Yojana Expands to Include Additional 4 Lakh Beneficiaries

In a recent development, Odisha's Chief Minister has sanctioned the expansion of the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY). This social security scheme, fostered by the state government, is now set to embrace an additional 4 lakh beneficiaries. The move comes as a response to a bevy of petitions lobbying for an increase in the beneficiary base of MBPY.

Scaling Up the Beneficiary Base

With the recent approval, the total number of beneficiaries under the MBPY scheme has soared to 36.75 lakh, a significant leap from the previous figure of 32.75 lakh. The state government is poised to spend Rs 190.20 crore per month to facilitate this expansion.

Who Benefits from the MBPY Scheme?

The MBPY scheme is not exclusive to any particular social group. It provides financial aid to a broad spectrum of individuals, including senior citizens, widows, differently-abled persons, unmarried women, recovered AIDS and leprosy patients, divorced women, transgender individuals, and children orphaned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pension Amounts as per Age and Disability

The pension amounts under the MBPY scheme vary, depending on age and disability. Beneficiaries aged between 5 and 79 years receive Rs 500 per month, while those over the age of 80 receive Rs 700. For those with a disability score of 40 to 59 percent, the entitlement is Rs 500 per month, and those with over 60 percent disability are eligible for Rs 700. Moreover, individuals over 80 years of age with more than 60 percent disability can avail of a monthly pension of Rs 900 under the scheme.